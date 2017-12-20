See Semiconductor Industry Consolidation in 1 Chart

A wave of consolidation continues to sweep through the semiconductor industry, due to the climbing costs of new chip-fabrication plants and increasing appeal of efficiencies at scale. The culmination? Broadcom’s (avgo) record-breaking $100 billion bid for Qualcomm, which could create a third titan alongside Intel (intc) and Samsung. But none of this happened overnight. Chipmakers have been consolidating for quite some time. Here’s a look at how the industry got here. Note: While some companies have been voracious acquirers, others like Nvidia (nvda) have grown largely without dealmaking. So far, anyway.

Click to enlarge the timeline of semiconductor company mergers and acquisitions

Timeline of semiconductor company mergers and acquisitions Nicolas Rapp

