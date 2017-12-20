T.J. Miller, Stitch Fix, House Sexual Harassment Settlements: The Broadsheet Dec. 20

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• #AllOfUs. This harrowing New York Times‘ deep dive into decades of sexual harassment and abuse at two Chicago Ford plants remained at the top of the publication’s home page all day yesterday—even amid big news about the GOP tax bill.

The reporters on the story, Susan Chira and Catrin Einhorn, talked to more than 100 current and former employees and industry experts and relay dozens of infuriating stories of women who were groped, bullied, propositioned, and pressured into sex in exchange for keeping their jobs. Those who tried to report the behavior or get help were frequently sold out by the managers or union reps tasked with protecting them.

In August, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reached a $10 million settlement with Ford over abuses at the two plants. The company claims the harassment is not systemic, and company officials told the Times that they “take all claims seriously and investigate them thoroughly.”

But despite the prominent placement and the importance of the reporting, I can’t help but feel that—at least on my social feeds—the story didn’t get the attention it deserves. Part of the issue may be sexual harassment fatigue, but I suspect the larger reason is one the story anticipates and addresses:

“In recent months, as women have spoken out about harassment—at media companies and technology start-ups, in the entertainment industry and on Capitol Hill—they have spurred quick action, with accused men toppling from lofty positions, corporations pledging change and lawmakers promising new protections.

But much less attention has been focused on the plight of blue-collar workers, like those on Ford’s factory floors. After the #MeToo movement opened a global floodgate of accounts of mistreatment, a former Chicago worker proposed a new campaign: ‘#WhatAboutUs.'”

The U.S. is in the midst of reckoning around sexual harassment and how women are treated at work. It would be a massive failure if we allowed lower-income women to be minimized or excluded from that conversation. This is the moment to fight for change for all women—not just the ones who work for buzzy companies or famous bosses.

