The U.S. House of Representatives approved the final version of a GOP-backed tax plan Tuesday that would overhaul the nation’s tax laws for the first time in decades. The Senate is expected to vote and clear the bill later Tuesday.

The bill passed along partisan lines at 227 for and 203 against. No Democrats voted for the bill.

If the Senate clears the bill, as it’s expected to do, it will then head over to President Donald Trump’s office to be signed into law. Passage of the tax reform bill would deliver Trump and congressional Republicans a significant victory in 2017 and allow the president to stick to his promise to enact tax relief before the end of the year.

The controversial tax reform bill, also known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, hasn’t sat well with more than half of Americans, who say it would help neither their family’s financial situation nor the U.S. economy, according to research by Gallup.

The tax bill lowers the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, eliminates the penalty under the Affordable Care Act for failing to have health insurance, and cuts the top effective marginal tax rate for S corporations to a top rate of 29.6 percent, among other measures that gives the biggest breaks to the wealthiest individuals and companies.