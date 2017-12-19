Donald Trump Jr. started his birthday festivities early on Sunday with Obama.

Not the actual former president, but rather a cookie cake emblazoned with a distorted rendering of Obama’s face in the style of the “Hope” poster.

President Trump’s oldest son shared several photos of himself with the cake on his Instagram, posing for one with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Trump Jr. captioned the photo, “With friends like these… some good friends decided that while my birthday is not for 2 weeks that they would get me an early 40th birthday cake. And what birthday is complete without an Obama cake? I figured it was so good that I would have to share it with Ted [Cruz],” followed by several laughing and American flag emoji.

In the photos, Trump Jr. appears to alternate between grimacing and making a mockery of the cake, while Cruz simply smiles for the camera. While Trump Jr. might not be a fan of Obama, the restaurant at which he took the photos, Le Bilboquet Dallas, is struggling to distance itself from the First Son.

Eater Dallas reported that the restaurant’s owner responded to commenters on Instagram saying, “Let me be clear, I share your indignation without any reservation.” He continued, “We at Le Bilboquet feel betrayed and sad. Restaurant business is about creating a hospitable environment for all, a non-partisan, non-politicized, nondiscriminatory and respectful environment. The fact that guests decided to use our restaurant as a platform to promote, disrespect, and spread hatred goes against everything we stand for. On a personal note, I am French and my wife is Mexican. We both believe in universal values of love, respect and tolerance.”

While owner Stephane Courseau initially appeared to be agreeing with the negative feelings shared by commenters, the post has since been removed from Instagram. It is not immediately clear why it was removed. Courseau was not immediately available for comment outside of office hours.