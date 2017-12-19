Disney Adds an Odd-Looking Trump to Hall of Presidents

The Magic Kingdom has officially added President Trump to its Hall of Presidents, there’s just one problem: it doesn’t look a lot like him.

The Disney attraction includes animatronic versions of all of the past presidents.The Trump addition was officially revealed Tuesday, and Twitter users were quick to point out that the robot isn’t exactly the best representation of the President, reports NPR.

Trump robot in the Hall of Presidents looks like a 71-year-old Chucky doll. pic.twitter.com/yLCBmhpNvG — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) December 19, 2017

All of the President’s since Bill Clinton have had a speaking role. Trump recorded his earlier this spring, despite a petition hoping to prevent the audio recording.

The Hall of Presidents debuted in the Magic Kingdom in 1971 and receives an update with each new presidency. In addition to the Trump robot, this year the Hall also got updated lighting, sound, and projection packages.