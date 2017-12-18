Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Are Being Sued Over Financial Disclosures

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are being sued for allegedly leaving out required information from financial disclosure documents, Politico reported Sunday.

The first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, as well as her husband and fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner, face the lawsuit from lawyer Jeffrey Lovitky, who claims they both didn’t include assets from 30 investment funds they had stakes in, according to Politico. The Washington, DC-based lawyer filed the lawsuit Sunday, naming himself as plaintiff against Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

Politico reports that Lovitky also alleges they both didn’t identify the income they received from two other investment groups. Politico reports that the suit requires Trump and Kushner to amend their financial disclosures to include the information allegedly omitted.

It’s the latest in a series of accusations against Kushner for being economical with the truth about his financial and political affiliations in his mandatory disclosure. In November, Senators investigating Russia’s attempts to manipulate the 2016 election accused him of failing to disclose emails about Wikileaks and a ‘backdoor overture’ from Russia during the campaign. Both Trump and Kushner have also already been fined for submitting late financial disclosure forms, according to The Hill.