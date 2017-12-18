Sarah Palin's Son Track Has Been Arrested for Domestic Abuse Again

Track Palin, the son of former Vice-Presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has been arraigned on domestic violence charges for the second time in as many years.

On Sunday morning he was called up on charges of felony burglary, fourth-degree assault, and criminal mischief NBC reports. All of the charges appear to be related to domestic violence, though no further details about the incident are available.

Palin was arrested in Wasilla, Alaska, the town where his mother served as Mayor, and remains in custody in nearby Palmer. A lawyer for Sarah and Todd Palin said the family had no comment on the incident.

In January 2016, he was arrested in a separate domestic violence incident for punching and kicking his girlfriend and threatening to kill himself. He plead guilty to possessing a weapon while intoxicated and the rest of the charges, including assault in the fourth degree, were dismissed.

Sarah Palin later said while campaigning for President Trump that the incident was brought on by PTSD from serving in Iraq and, in part, by then-President Obama’s “neglect of veterans.” She later denied implying that Obama was responsible for her son’s PTSD.