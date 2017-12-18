Term Sheet -- Monday, December 18

UBER DRAMA

Uber lived in the headlines in 2017. And this weekend was no exception. Fresh allegations of bribery, espionage, and hacking surfaced when a federal judge forced Uber to turn over a former employee’s letter. The 37-page letter describes how Uber hired people to spy on executives of overseas rivals, used undercover agents to impersonate taxi drivers, and scraped competitors’ information from the Internet. Sounds more like a James Bond movie than a Silicon Valley tech company.

If these allegations are proven true, it could result in regulatory sanctions, fines, and further criminal investigations. Not exactly just another bad press headache for Uber’s comms team.

MORE PREDICTIONS: Thank you to everyone who submitted their 2018 business predictions around everything from a bitcoin crash to increased consolidation and down rounds.

Here are several more that rolled in to my inbox that I thought were interesting:

• Following two lackluster years for IPOs, we should see the “unicorn backlog” of more than 200 venture-backed private companies start to clear out in 2018. Many of the high-growth software companies that have been transforming the tech industry since their founding have been waiting to capitalize until much longer than we’ve previously seen – although I expect this tide will start to turn by early Q2, and we should see many of these high quality companies reveal their financial strength to the public world. — Byron Deeter, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

• With lots of competing low-earth satellites likely to be launched, the companies that hold the antennas and communication network infrastructure stand to win. — Josh Wolfe, co-founder and managing partner of Lux Capital.

• The outlook for the tech sector is strong for investors, companies and corporates because we expect VC fundraising will increase and be in the $35-40B range, VC investment will be consistent with 2017, late stage valuations will increase, CVC investment will increase, and M&A will be between 600-700 deals. — Greg Becker, CEO of Silicon Valley Bank.

• In 2017, blockchain projects raised hundreds of millions of dollars not with a product or traction, but with just an idea and some technical specifications. This level of speculation, however, is unsustainable. In 2018, we’ll see the dust settle around blockchain as adoption of the technology starts to become mainstream. In order for this to happen, though, blockchain will need to get a lot faster, processing power will need to get much cheaper, and storage costs will need to be sharply reduced. 2018 will see attempts to solve these major limitations. — Andy Vitus, partner at Scale Venture Partners.

But before we bid 2017 goodbye … Fortune this morning published the people, companies, trends, gadgets, hacks, and tweets that mattered most in 2017.

