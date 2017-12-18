Barack Obama and Prince Harry Rekindle Their Bromance in a New Radio Interview About Leadership

Radio listeners across the U.K. are in for not one but two royal events over the Christmas holidays, as Prince Harry and Barack Obama take to the airwaves two days after Queen Elizabeth’s traditional Christmas address.

According to Kensington Palace, Prince Harry sat down with Barack Obama at the Invictus Games in Toronto earlier this year to talk about building platforms for young leaders, a cause both men have been involved with. An edited version of their interview will run on BBC Radio 4’s Today Program on the 27th of December, when Prince Harry will guest-host. Americans will not be left out: the interview in its entirety will be released as a podcast as well.

On Sunday, the BBC released a video of the Prince and the former President warming up for their interview with an easy banter that poked fun at Obama’s speaking style and Harry’s nerves about the interview.

Obama and Prince Harry were also photographed together alongside Jill and Joe Biden at the Invictus Games, an international, multi-sport tournament for wounded, injured, or sick service personnel. The foursome sat courtside at a wheelchair basketball game. This year’s Games also marked Prince Harry’s first public appearance with his now-fiancée Meghan Markle.

The Obamas traded challenges with the British royal family before the 2016 Invictus games, which were hosted in Florida. The Obamas said they would “bring it,” to which Queen Elizabeth II replied “Oh really? Please.”

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avbjYeMXFcE&w=640&h=390]