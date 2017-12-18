Best of 2017 in Business — CEO Daily, Monday 18th December

Top News

• P&G’s Pyrrhic Victory

Procter & Gamble finally appointed Nelson Peltz to its board, even though the final count in their proxy battle showed the activist investor had fallen short of victory. Peltz appears to have dropped some of his bolder ambitions in return for his new leverage: P&G said they had agreed the company won’t borrow heavily, cut R&D spending or move the company out of its Cincinnati HQ. The company also appointed Joseph Jimenez, the outgoing CEO of Novartis, as a director, in what looks like a statement of intent regarding the health products business.

• Lights Out at Atlanta

A nine-hour power outage at Atlanta Airport, the world’s busiest, snarled air traffic throughout the U.S. on Sunday. Over 1,100 flights were canceled, including 300 this morning, after a fire knocked out both a facility connecting the substation to the airport, and a backup system that provides emergency power. Some passengers had to wait several hours to disembark from planes that had landed just as the lights went off. Georgia Power said it hadn’t yet found out what caused the fire.

• EU Probes IKEA’s Sleek, Ingenious Way of Storing Its Profits

The EU said it will investigate IKEA’s tax arrangements with the Netherlands, which it suspects of giving the Swedish furnishings retailer an unfair competitive advantage. IKEA uses a Dutch-based vehicle to collect franchising fees from its outlets around the world. However, the EU Commission said it shifted a large part of this vehicle’s profits to another unit in Luxembourg to depress its tax liability still further. The Netherlands’ rules on holdings companies were also at the heart of the EU’s clampdown on Starbucks two years ago.

• Fixing The Mortgage Market Is Too Much Trouble

The Trump administration and lawmakers from both parties are close to abandoning plans to wind down Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two government-backed mortgage finance giants whose lax gate-keeping contributed to the 2008 crisis. Democratic Senator Mark Warner said Friday that: “We’re looking for a more simplified approach that protects the taxpayer, preserves the 30-year fixed mortgage and includes stronger access and affordability provisions.” The change of heart in government reflects the failure of market-based alternatives to develop in the last decade. That boils down a collective lack of effort from a banking and an investment industry that prefer a cozy government backstop to actual due diligence, and from a political class too scared of restricting the supply of housing, even temporarily, to stamp out moral hazard.

