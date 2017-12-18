Amazon Digital Day Is Coming Back: Here's What to Expect

It’s only mid-December, the winter holidays haven’t even come and gone yet, and Amazon has already announced its next promotional blitz.

December 26, the day after Christmas, is an obvious date for shoppers looking to take advantage of post-holiday sales in stores and online. But Amazon—always trying something a bit different—will be saving some of its biggest deals for its second-annual Digital Day on Friday, December 29, starting at midnight ET.

Announced on Monday, the Seattle-based corporation promises Digital Day will promote its “the biggest deals of the year on digital content across Amazon.” (More to the point, Amazon wants you to fill up your digital libraries with e-books, movies, and music to populate your Amazon hardware, like Kindle and Fire TV sticks.)

Amazon (amzn) said it is beefing up the offerings on Digital Day by 40% with more than 5,000 deals across eight categories—including apps, games, TV shows, music, movies, and more. Here’s a rundown on just a handful known so far:

Save 60% off Wonder Woman on Amazon Video

on Amazon Video $10 Amazon.com credit when you subscribe to HBO NOW on Amazon

Save 25% off $49.99 Lapis bundle for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Save 50% off all in-game items for Marvel Puzzle Quest

Save up to 80% off in-game items for Playrix games

Save up to 75% off ROBLOX New Year’s Eve themed wearables

Save up to 33% off video games like Sonic Forces, Civilization VI, NBA 2K 18, and WWE 2K18

Save up to 75% off on Kindle best-selling books, including titles such as The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye , The Silent Corner, and Modern Romance

, and Save up to 80% off best-selling Marvel graphic novels like Civil War II , House of M , World War Hulk , and Star Wars

, , , and Three free audiobooks when you sign up for an Audible trial

25% or more off PC software like Rosetta Stone and Adobe Creative Cloud Photography

First three months free in Daily Burn streaming workouts

Not forgetting the prominence of the day after Christmas on the retail calendar, Amazon will offer a a sneak peek at some deals starting on December 26.