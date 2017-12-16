Walt Disney Co.’s latest “Star Wars” film is on track to post the second-biggest box office one-day takings on record, behind only its predecessor in the space saga.

Sales for “The Last Jedi” were estimated at $104.8 million on Friday, Disney said in an emailed statement. That would make it just the second film to pass $100 million in a single day behind “The Force Awakens.”

The earlier movie holds the record for single-day revenue thanks to pent-up demand, since it was the first film in the series in a decade.

“The Last Jedi” has been opening worldwide this week with the exception of China, where it debuts Jan. 5. The takings are ahead of Disney’s expectations: It initially estimated the movie would reap $99 million to $104 million on Friday.

In a previous forecast, Disney expected the new film to rake in $195 million to $215 million in its first three days. “The Force Awakens” holds the current record for opening-weekend sales outside the U.S. with $281 million.