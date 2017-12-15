Brokerage TD Ameritrade said on Friday it will allow clients to trade bitcoin futures on the newly minted CBOE Futures Exchange from Dec. 18.

TD Ameritrade’s shares were up 2.4% in extended trading.

Bitcoin prices hit a record high of $17,428 on Friday, amid warnings that it was a bubble on the verge of bursting.

Cboe Global Markets launched its bitcoin futures contract on Dec. 10, just over a week ahead of rival CME Group, as the exchange operator takes the next step toward launching an exchange-traded fund based on the digital currency.

Bitcoin futures and other derivatives would make it easier for more investors and speculators to trade the new asset class.

The first bitcoin futures trades kicked off on Sunday at 6 p.m. on the CBOE Futures Exchange.

Electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group earlier this week said it is offering bitcoin futures under the ticker symbol “GXBT” on the CFE and plans to offer the same on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) from Dec. 18.