The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Smartphone Lands in Time for 'The Last Jedi'

Now that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters, it’s only appropriate that a smartphone honoring the franchise is also available.

OnePlus, a small Chinese smartphone maker, has launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone. The handset, which launched in India on Friday, comes with the same specifications as standard OnePlus 5T models, including a 6-inch screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, and other high-end features, but its true appeal is in its design.

The boutique smartphone maker has modified the OnePlus 5T’s design with components that point to the film. Its back panel, for instance, is white and it has a red Star Wars logo on the back. The rest of the device is black, and the alert slider is a bright red, which according to OnePlus, has relevance to the film. A video OnePlus published on YouTube illustrates why it chose the red color and includes clips from the film where the color red was used. OnePlus is also offering customers downloadable Star Wars-themed wallpapers they can install on their smartphones, according to Android-tracking site Android Community.

It’s unclear what kind of deal OnePlus might have signed with Disney and Lucasfilm to deliver the Star Wars-branded smartphone. OnePlus also hasn’t said when or if its smartphone would be available elsewhere around the world.

For now, then, if you’re outside of India, you’re stuck with needing to go to theaters to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And that’s not a bad thing.