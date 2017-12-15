Free Shipping Day: Everything You Need to Know

With the holidays slowly starting to wind down, some are still scrambling to get last-minute gifts. But today might be the day to save some cash.

Today, December 15, is Free Shipping Day, a retail-focused holiday for people who shop online to get free shipping from hundreds of retailers. The holiday, which is put on by FreeShippingDay.com, offers a range of ways to save some cash on online orders, and requires all the retailers who sign up to participate to promise to have packages delivered to their customers by Christmas Eve.

So, if you’re in the market to buy something new from online retailers and need to know where to start, here’s a quick guide:

What is Free Shipping Day, anyway?

Free Shipping Day is quasi-holiday, offering you the opportunity to buy products online today only and get free shipping on everything you order. But there are some limitations and the free shipping is available only at participating retail outlets.

How many retailers are participating?

According to the official page for the holiday, 963 retailers are participating in this year’s Free Shipping Day.

Who are some of the retailers?

You’ll find some of the biggest and most prominent retailers in this year’s group, including Amazon, Old Navy, Target, Macy’s, Samsung, Barnes & Noble, and more. Here’s a complete list of retailers.

When will I get my products?

All retailers who participate in Free Shipping Day promise to have your products delivered by Christmas Eve. And of course, you won’t pay anything for shipping.

Are there limitations on product orders?

There are some limitations you should keep in mind. For one, the Free Shipping Day offers are available solely on in-stock, ready-to-ship products. Those items can only be shipped to the Continental U.S. and to non-P.O. Box addresses. Some retailers may not allow over-sized or personalized items to be included in the offer, according to FreeShippingDay.com.

Are there other deals available?

You betcha. Over at FreeShippingDay, all of the retailers’ deals are listed, so you can get a sense of the kinds of offers you can take advantage of. Old Navy, for instance, is offering up to 60 percent off its entire site today only. Barnes & Noble is giving customers 20 percent of an order of $50 or more in addition to the free shipping.