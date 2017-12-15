'Call of Duty: WWII' Has Already Become the Best-Selling Video Game of 2017

In less than one month, Activision’s Call of Duty: WWII has become the best-selling video game of 2017.

The NPD Group, which ranks video game sales, says the latest installment of the long-running franchise, released on Nov. 3, was not only November’s top-selling title, but also 2017’s most popular game.

“Call of Duty: WWII generated more launch month consumer spending than any Call of Duty debut since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops II in November 2012,” said NPD’s video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella. “Call of Duty is the top ranking revenue generating franchise in tracked history.”

That’s welcome news for Activision (atvi) and its investors. Last year’s installment in the series underwhelmed, both critically and commercially. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was still the best- selling game of 2016, but it didn’t have the staying power the series usually does.

Typically, Call of Duty games not only dominate the holidays, but also hold a commanding spot on the sales charts through the middle of the following year. But Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was just the ninth best-selling title in the January to April sales charts.

Ubisoft also has reason to celebrate the November sales numbers. Assassin’s Creed: Origins, the month’s third best-selling game, has, in two months, generated the franchise’s highest consumer spend since 2013’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.