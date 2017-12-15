ABC's 'Roseanne' Revival to Premiere in March

Roseanne, the 1990s sitcom that won praise for its portrayal of the working-class Conner family, is coming back to television in March. ABC announced Friday that the revival of Roseanne will air at 8 pm ET March 27 in an long-hour special premiere.

ABC has scheduled the reprised sitcom to air in the 8 p.m. Tuesday time slot, beginning April 3. Roseanne ran for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997. ABC announced in May it would produce a 10th eight-episode season.

The complete original cast will return for the revival, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, and Lecy Goranson. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role, ABC said. Johnny Galecki, who portrayed David in the original and currently stars on CBS’ “Big Bang Theory,” will return for one episode, reported Variety.

Barr will executive produce, along with Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings, and Tony Hernandez.