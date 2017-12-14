Meghan Markle’s Former Toronto Home Is on Sale for $1.4 Million

The home where Meghan Markle reportedly lived while filming Suits is up for sale.

Markle rented the “stylish designer inspired home” in Toronto during the seven years she was on Suits which filmed in the city. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market for $1.4 million, reports ABC News.

Markle showed the home off through a number of Instagram posts during her residence there. Prince Harry also made a number of visits to the property, including a trip last year to spend Easter with Markle at the property. You can also get a good look at the interior of the property through its real-estate listing.

Markle is currently living with Harry in Nottingham Cottage, a 1,300-square-foot home on the Kensington Palance grounds, which is also where they got engaged. They plan to continue to live there until their May 2018 wedding.