Ivanka Trump Is Opening a Store in Trump Tower in Time for Christmas

Ivanka Trump may be busy as First Daughter, but she hasn’t neglected her eponymous brand.

The brand will be opening a store on Thursday, fittingly in the lobby of New York’s Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

This will be her second attempt at brick-and-mortar commerce in the U.S. Opening just weeks before Christmas, the brand hopes to capitalize on the final holiday shopping rush. According to Bloomberg, the shop itself isn’t big, but its location at Trump Tower is expected to attract tourists visiting the site.

Trump previously opened a fine jewelry boutique on the Upper East Side in Manhattan in 2007, which later moved to SoHo in 2011. The store closed in 2015. The brand also had a luxury store in Beijing, but this closed as well.

Beyond the failures of her earlier brick-and-mortar stores, Ivanka Trump has struggled with her brand leading up to and since the election of her father to the presidency. Early retail partner Nordstrom dropped her line from its stores earlier this year, and more and more consumers have boycotted the brand.

Along with the new store, the brand has an e-commerce site, which it hopes will help it appeal directly to consumers. It has also increasingly moved away from luxury items, discontinuing its fine jewelry line, and offering more affordable items. The brand’s trademark has also been registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for use on baby products, bedding, fashion jewelry, and tech accessories, reports Bloomberg.