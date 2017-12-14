Dustin Hoffman Accused By 3 More Women of Sexual Assault, Misconduct

Three new women have accused Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman of sexual assault or sexual misconduct, including one who was a minor at the time, according to an exclusive report by Variety.

Cori Thomas was a 16-year old high school student and friend of Hoffman’s teen daughter when she said Hoffman exposed himself to her in a hotel room in 1980, Variety reported. She says that Hoffman invited her to his room and then emerged naked from the shower.

The other two accusers, Melissa Kester and a woman who demanded anonymity, allege they were sexually assaulted while Hoffman was working on the film Ishtar, which was released in 1987. Kester says Hoffman sexually assaulted her in a recording studio while the other woman said he sexually assaulted her in a car before engaging in consensual sex during a subsequent encounter.

Hoffman’s attorney Mark A. Neubauer of Carlton Fields Jordan Burt called the accusations against the actor “defamatory falsehoods,” according to a letter sent to Variety’s owner, Penske Media.

The new allegations follow two earlier accusations. In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, writer Anna Graham Hunter wrote that Hoffman sexually harassed her when she was 17-years old. At the time, Hunter was a production assistant intern on the set the TV movie Death of a Salesman.

Earlier this month, Kathryn Rossetter, who co-starred with Hoffman in Death of a Salesman on Broadway in 1984, said he groped her nightly.