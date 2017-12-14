Doug Jones Is In, Omarosa Is Out, Ivanka Trump's New Store: Broadsheet for Dec. 14

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Omarosa is out of the White House, Reformation raises a $25 million round, and I outline the basics of what we know about Alabama’s newest Senator, Doug Jones. Have a great Thursday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • What will Doug do? The exit polls after the Alabama Senate elections are out and one statistic that has stood out to many on social media is the fact that just 3% of black women voted for Roy Moore. Fortune‘s Ellen McGirt has ideas for how Jones can express his gratitude after his victory (“Do something about their maternal death rate and protect them from intimate partner violence, both of which are alarmingly high in your state.”) Meanwhile, 65% of white women voted for Moore, who has been accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls (allegations that he denies). While it’s a shocking statistic by any standards, it is pretty much in line with the 71% of Alabama Republicans who didn’t believe the allegations against Moore in the run-up to the election. Vox’s Brian Resnick does an excellent job of explaining the psychology behind the numbers, many of which echo the factors that led to a Trump victory in the 2016 presidential election. But instead of dwelling on the past, let’s look to the future—that is to say, to what Doug Jones will do and how he will vote as a Senator. Here’s what we know about his policies as they relate to women and children: Women’s health: According to his campaign website, Jones is opposed to repealing Obamacare and has called healthcare plans that don’t cover maternity care, birth control or other care for women “a sham.”

According to his campaign website, Jones is opposed to repealing Obamacare and has called healthcare plans that don’t cover maternity care, birth control or other care for women “a sham.” Equal pay: Jones’ campaign promises also included “work to extend the spirit of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act to make it mandatory that two people, doing the same job with the same qualifications, are paid equally—regardless of their gender.”

Jones’ campaign promises also included “work to extend the spirit of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act to make it mandatory that two people, doing the same job with the same qualifications, are paid equally—regardless of their gender.” Abortion: “ I fully support a woman’s freedom to choose to what happens to her own body. That is an intensely, intensely personal decision that only she, in consultation with her god, her doctor, her partner or family, that’s her choice,” Jones said in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press.

I fully support a woman’s freedom to choose to what happens to her own body. That is an intensely, intensely personal decision that only she, in consultation with her god, her doctor, her partner or family, that’s her choice,” Jones said in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press. Children’s health: Just yesterday, Jones urged Congress to take immediate action on reauthorizing the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which covers about 9 million low- to middle-income children across the country and whose funding is about to expire in the coming months.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • Omarosa is out. Former The Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was formerly the director of African-American outreach for Donald Trump’s campaign and had been doing similar outreach in the White House, is out of a job. The official statement is that she resigned, but journalists report that she was fired and “physically dragged” from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. That this news comes a day after the election results above makes the latter seem plausible.

Fortune • Reformation’s next round. Reformation, the trendy direct-to-consumer fashion brand founded in 2009 by Yael Aflalo, has raised a $25 million Series B funding round led by 14W and Stripes Group, as well as Imaginary Ventures, the new VC firm founded by Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet.

Business of Fashion • A (more) sexist version of Siri. Chinese tech company iQiyi, the online streaming unit of Baidu, has pulled “Vivi,” a VR avatar depicted as a flirtatious secretary in revealing clothes a few hours after The Wall Street Journal asked whether such depictions encourage a view of women as sexual objects in the workplace, the publication reports. Vivi was intended to help users complete tasks via voice commands, but could also flirt with users and respond to commands to dance.

Wall Street Journal • How to spot one. Rotten Apples, a searchable database that informs users which films or television shows are connected to those accused of sexual harassment or worse, launched to the public on Tuesday.

New York Times MOVERS AND SHAKERS: DocuSign has appointed Kirsten Wolberg as chief technology and operations officer. Wolberg was CIO at Salesforce and VP of technology at both PayPal and Charles Schwab.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • More #MeToos. I hope that one day, sexual harassment allegations won’t be all over the headlines. Today is not that day. Here is the latest: Tavis Smiley’s PBS show has been suspended after the organization “uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS.” Smiley denies that anything non-consensual occurred.

PBS show has been suspended after the organization “uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS.” Smiley denies that anything non-consensual occurred. Rep. Dan Johnson (R-KY) , who was accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl four years ago, killed himself on Wednesday—just two days after the allegations were made public.

, who was accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl four years ago, killed himself on Wednesday—just two days after the allegations were made public. Russell Simmons has been accused by three women of rape. This is in addition to the two women who came forward last month. Simmons “vehemently” denies the allegations

has been accused by three women of rape. This is in addition to the two women who came forward last month. Simmons “vehemently” denies the allegations John Hewitt , the former CEO of Liberty Tax Inc., is facing pressure to relinquish his controlling stake in the tax-preparation service after an internal review found that he had had sex in his office and hired relatives of employees with whom he’d had romantic relationships. He was voted out of his CEO job in September.

, the former CEO of Liberty Tax Inc., is facing pressure to relinquish his controlling stake in the tax-preparation service after an internal review found that he had had sex in his office and hired relatives of employees with whom he’d had romantic relationships. He was voted out of his CEO job in September. Joe Alexander , chief creative officer at the Martin Agency, was let go after several sexual harassment claims about him were made with the advertising firm. He denies all allegations.

, chief creative officer at the Martin Agency, was let go after several sexual harassment claims about him were made with the advertising firm. He denies all allegations. Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TK) , a politician who’s managed to avoid major repercussions despite the sexual misconduct allegations against him, is now being accused by a male staffer of creating “an intensely hostile environment.”

, a politician who’s managed to avoid major repercussions despite the sexual misconduct allegations against him, is now being accused by a male staffer of creating “an intensely hostile environment.” Morgan Spurlock, the documentarian most famous for Super Size Me, has written a confessional blog post called “I am Part of the Problem,” in which he chronicled sexual misconduct against his classmates, co-workers and his two wives. Share today’s Broadsheet with a friend.

Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.