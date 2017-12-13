NASA Confirms 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Will Be Screened in Space

If you think your fancy new movie theater is a cool spot to check out Star Wars: The Last Jedi this weekend, think again.

A NASA spokesperson confirmed to Inverse on Tuesday that astronauts living in the International Space Station (ISS) will be able to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi while they’re floating around in low Earth orbit. The spokesperson told Inverse that NASA still doesn’t have a “definitive timeline” for when the movie will be available to the astronauts, but they will receive it as a digital file uploaded from Earth. They’ll then be able to watch it on their laptops or with an on-board projector.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one of the most anticipated film releases of the year. The film is the sequel to 2015’s popular Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is directed by Rian Johnson. It premiered in Los Angeles last week, but will find its way to theaters across the U.S. on December 15.

Star Wars films are always popular among the franchise’s legion of fans, but the film has been bolstered by stellar reviews from critics. As of this writing, it’s nabbed a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Actually trying to find tickets to showings in its first weekend have been hard to come by, forcing some long-time fans to wait until next week, at the earliest, to actually see the film. But let’s face it: as cool as it might be to see the latest Star Wars installment, being able to watch it while floating in space will always be better.