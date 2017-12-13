These Looks Will Make Any Man Stand Out at Their New Year's Party

There are few excuses for men to really get dressed up like a New Year’s party. And this year, a guy with a sartorial bent has more interesting options than ever, thanks to shifting standards in what constitutes cocktail party attire.

“Never be afraid of a tuxedo. I’d also over dress to any event – so if the invitation has a slight level of formality, get one,” advises Sam Lobban, buying manager for MR PORTER.

But if going formal means being painfully overdressed, there are plenty of alternatives.

“The idea of the traditional tuxedo may not be the best idea for the modern New Year’s Eve cocktail party. Trends have started to change,” says Roopal Patel, Senior Vice President and Fashion Director for Saks Fifth Avenue.

And this year, velvet is the name of the game.

Patel suggests pairing a jewel-tone blazer with a pair of jeans and sneakers.

“It’s all about rich surface treatment,” Shannon Schafer, Nordstrom’s Senior Fashion Director says. “Even velvet takes over the classic blazer for an opulent look.”

Schafer also insists “pattern mixing is a must.”

“Printed shirts are worn with patterned ties for the perfect pairing,” she says.

Here are few ideas to make sure you’re not left by yourself when the ball drops on 2018: