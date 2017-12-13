'Merry Christmas' or 'Happy Holidays'? It Depends on Which Trump You Ask

Donald Trump has been very clear that he prefers the phrase “Merry Christmas” to “Happy Holidays” for years now—but his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump doesn’t seem to agree.

The first daughter posted a picture of herself on Twitter in front of a Christmas tree with the phrase “Happy Holidays!” earlier this week, sending opponents of her father’s politics into a tizzy.

Trump began talking about his preference of the “Merry Christmas” phase in 2012 tweet. It grew into one of the issues he regularly brought up on the campaign trail, vowing “if I’m president, you will see ‘Merry Christmas’ in department stores, believe me. Believe me.”

7 of 10 Americans prefer 'Merry Christmas' over 'Happy Holidays' http://t.co/Xjimd3KU No surprise. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2012

He brought it up again last month at the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, saying “Today is a day that I’ve been looking very much forward to all year long. It is one that we have heard, we speak, and we dream about. Now, as President of the United States, it’s my tremendous honor to finally wish America and the world a very Merry Christmas.”

Ivanka was raised Presbyterian, but converted to Judaism eight years ago when she married Jared Kushner.