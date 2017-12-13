Hockey Star's Wife Describes Meeting an 'Aggressive' Donald Trump in an Elevator

Stacia Robitaille, wife of former hockey star Luc Robitaille, has tweeted about an uncomfortable experience she had with an allegedly “aggressive” Donald Trump in an elevator at Madison Square Garden years ago.

“He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger,” she said in her tweet on Monday. “He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him.”

Luc Robitaille played for the New York Rangers from 1995 to 1997, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009. He is now the president of the Los Angeles Kings.

Luc and Stacia have been married since 1992. She did not say when the incident with Trump took place.

On Wednesday, Stacia followed-up to her initial tweet, saying, “I tweeted about an unwarranted & uncomfortable experience I faced years ago — my tweet was not for money or attention, but in hope that others would not be intimidated by these horrific bullies we face today.”

“Responses I’ve received are why women don’t speak up in first place,” she continued.

I was once on a elevator alone with @realDonaldTrump (& a man w/him) at Madison Square Gardens. He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident — Stacia Robitaille 🦋 (@StaciaRR) December 12, 2017

I tweeted about an unwarranted & uncomfortable experience I faced years ago — my tweet was not for money or attention, but in hope that others would not be intimidated by these horrific bullies we face today. Responses I’ve received are why women don’t speak up in first place. — Stacia Robitaille 🦋 (@StaciaRR) December 13, 2017

More than a dozen women have come forward alleging that Trump sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them. On Monday, three of them appeared on Megyn Kelly Today, retelling their stories and sharing their frustration that their voices were not heard.

Four of the women also spoke out at a Brave New Films event.

The White House has denied these allegations. “[President Trump] thinks it’s a good thing that women are coming forward, but he also feels strongly that a mere allegation shouldn’t determine the course,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Monday. “In this case, the president has denied any of these allegations.”

Thus far, five senators have called for President Trump to resign.