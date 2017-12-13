Fortune's Favorite Business Books of the Year

We polled Fortune’s readers, surveyed the staff, and—above all—read a lot of new titles to bring you this year’s list of our favorite books of 2017. From Sheryl Sandberg’s tale of grief and resilience to a backgrounder on the wine industry, we found these to be the most enlightening (and enjoyable) reads of the year. The roundup is, of course, subjective, but we hope you’ll like them as much as we did.

The must-read Option B. Option B, by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant Sandberg’s raw and heart-wrenching new book is useful for business readers and anyone else trying to recover from adversity. In it, she redefines what it means to “lean in,” describing the moment when the rabbi at her husband’s funeral told her to “lean in to the suck.”

The biography Elon Musk. Elon Musk, by Ashlee Vance This book delves into the psyche of one of the most innovative (albeit unusual) entrepreneurs of our time. Vance, a journalist, treats readers to an exclusive look into SpaceX, Tesla, and SolarCity, while also giving us a better understanding of Elon Musk’s mind.

The basics The Principles. Principles, by Ray Dalio Most people hate conflict, but Dalio thrives on it. He built Bridgewater Associates into the world’s biggest hedge fund by encouraging radical transparency and organizational dissent. His new book lays out how the rest of us can adopt the same tactics. Not for the faint of heart.

The manual The Startup Way. The Startup Way, by Eric Ries Ries rose to prominence by teaching startups how to adopt the best management practices of big global companies. In this sequel to The Lean Startup, he turns the tables, showing bureaucratic Fortune 500 companies how they can rekindle their own growth with startup-like tactics.

The primer Cork Dork. Cork Dork, by Bianca Bosker Don’t know anything about wine? Don’t worry. Bosker delivers a delightful and thoroughly reported back­grounder in this droll memoir chronicling her winding path to becoming a sommelier. Good for oenophiles, novices, and wine skeptics alike.

The warning The Four. The Four, by Scott Galloway B-school professor Galloway spins an engaging story about how Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple (the “Four Horsemen”), came to take over the business world. His tale, while not unadmiring, also urges caution about the Four’s penchant for tax avoidance and privacy breaches.