Sean Spicer Tells Sean Hannity His New Book Will Set the Record Straight

Sean Spicer wants to set the record straight.

Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Monday, the former White House press secretary announced that he is writing a book.

“The stories that are being told are not an accurate represent[ation] of what President Trump went through to get the nomination, to transition to the White House and then his first six months in office,” Spicer told the conservative anchor.

It seems as though most of the truth-telling will adhere to the views Spicer expressed during his time at the White House, where he was known to accuse reporters for mainstream news sources of being biased. “The media’s priorities are backwards,” he told Hannity, saying news outlets aren’t paying attention to the right stories.

Spicer served as President Donald Trump’s first press secretary before resigning in protest of Anthony Scaramucci’s hiring as communications director. He was replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Although his tenure lasted only six months, it had an outsized impact in popular culture. The actress Melissa McCarthy won an Emmy for her satirical portrayal of Spicer on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Thanks for having me on @seanhannity – excited to announce my upcoming book from @Regnery Publishing available summer 2018. More information and pre-order available here: https://t.co/jTOkdX8Iuv

— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 12, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The book, set for release in July 2018, will be published by Regnery Publishing, a conservative publisher that has also published Trump’s Time to Get Tough in 2015.