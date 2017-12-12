Marshall Faulk Among 7 NFL Network Employees Accused in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

A former NFL Network employee has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was sexually harassed by seven male superiors while she worked there.

Jami Cantor was a wardrobe stylist at the NFL Network for 10 years before being fired in 2016. In October, she filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises, the media arm of the league, alleging discrimination, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination, among other complaints. On Monday, she filed a more detailed complaint.

Marshall Faulk, a Hall of Fame running back and analyst for the network, and Eric Weinberger, the president of the Bill Simmons Media Group and a former NFL Network executive, were among those who Cantor said behaved inappropriately. According to the lawsuit, the men named sent her explicit text messages, groped her, and asked her for sexual favors.

Although Weinberger no longer works for the NFL, he has been suspended from his current role in response to the allegations. Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans, and Ike Taylor, who are all analysts for the NFL Network, have also been suspended pending investigation. Former analysts Donovan McNabb and Warren Sapp and another former employee of the Network, Marc Watts, were also named in the lawsuit. McNabb currently works for ESPN as a radio host. The network did not immediately release an official comment.

While these are not the first allegations made against sports personalities in the recent wave of sexual harassment scandals, they have been called the most high-profile.