Sen. Elizabeth Warren Defends Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Against Trump's 'Slut-Shaming' Tweet

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) defended Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), after President Donald Trump attacked her on Twitter for calling on him to resign over sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, President Trump lashed out at Sen. Gillibrand with what critics complained was sexually suggestive and demeaning language.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand responded with a tweet of her own.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

“It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue,” she later told reporters. “Neither will the women who stood up to the president yesterday, and neither will the millions of women who have been marching since the Women’s March to stand up against policies they do not agree with.”

Sen. Warren, who called Trump out for “slut-shaming” in her initial tweet, went on to say in an interview: “He was disgusting. It was clear what he was getting at,” according to Politico reporter Seung Min Kim.

Warren elaborates to reporters in hallway (!): “It was disgusting. He was disgusting. It was clear what he was getting at. He is disgusting.” https://t.co/1QU4fGHIWj — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) December 12, 2017

In a Monday CNN interview with Christiane Amanpour, Sen. Gillibrand said about the sexual harassment allegations against Trump: “Well President Trump should resign. These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking.”

Gillibrand also said that if Trump did not resign, there should be “appropriate investigations of his behavior and hold him accountable.”

Gillibrand joined Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in calling for Trump’s resignation over the sexual misconduct allegations. Shortly after Gillibrand’s interview, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also called for Trump to resign.

During and prior to the 2016 presidential campaign, multiple women accused Trump of sexual harassment or assault. He was also heard on Access Hollywood tape bragging about grabbing women “by the pussy.”

On Monday, some of Trump’s accusers spoke out again by recounting their stories of unwanted groping and kissing.