Trump Accusers Call on Congress to Investigate Sexual Misconduct Claims

Three women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct called on Congress to open an investigation on their, and others’, claims.

Rachel Crooks, Samantha Holvey, and Jessica Leeds, all of whom have publicly alleged that the president sexually harassed them, appeared Monday on the NBC morning show Megyn Kelly TODAY. Trump has denied the allegations.

In a separate news conference Monday, the women urged Congress to act and noted the recent investigation into Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s alleged sexual misconduct. The women appeared with Robert Greenwald, the founder of Brave New Films which has produced a video showing testimonials from 16 women who have alleged Trump had sexually harassed them. Holvey, Crooks, and Leeds were included in the film.

“If they were willing to investigate Senator Franken, I think it’s only fair that they do the same for Trump,” Crooks said during the press conference.

Franken, once a rising star in the Democratic party, announced his resignation Dec. 7 amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. The two-term lawmaker has repeatedly apologized as several women stepped forward to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behavior, from groping to forcibly trying to kiss them.

The White House issued a statement to Kelly’s interview with the three women.

“These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year’s campaign, and the American people voiced their judgement by delivering a decisive victory,” the statement read. “The timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them.”