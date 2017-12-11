New Yorker Writer Ryan Lizza Says His Firing Over 'Improper Sexual Conduct' Is 'a Terrible Mistake'

Ryan Lizza, the longtime New Yorker writer and analyst for CNN who made headlines over the summer for his explosive phone interview with Anthony Scaramucci, says his firing from the magazine over “improper sexual conduct” is “a terrible mistake.”

“I am dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate,” Lizza said in an statement, according to the New York Times. “The New Yorker was unable to cite any company policy that was violated,” he continued, before apologizing to his friends, family and colleagues.

“I love The New Yorker, my home for the last decade, and I have the highest regard for the people who work there,” Lizza added. “But this decision, which was made hastily and without a full investigation of the relevant facts, was a terrible mistake.”

On Monday, the New Yorker abruptly severed ties with its star reporter due to what it called “improper sexual conduct.” CNN followed suit later in the day and said the political analyst would not appear on the air while the network investigated the matter.

The New Yorker has severed ties with Ryan Lizza in response to behavior the magazine believes to be “improper sexual conduct." Full statement: pic.twitter.com/a1PAb5Vkao — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) December 11, 2017

Lizza spent a decade at the New Yorker as its Washington correspondent and achieved viral fame in July when his story about a spontaneous, expletive-laden phone call from then-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci led to his dismissal just 10 days after he took the job.