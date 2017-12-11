New York Port Authority Explosion: What We Know
Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority in New York City, U.S. December 11, 2017 after reports of an explosion.
Edward Tobin—Reuters
By Hallie Detrick
8:32 AM EST

One male suspect has been taken into custody after an explosion earlier Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

As of 8:35 am local time the NYPD reported there were no injuries to anyone but the suspect. A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to Fortune that one male suspect was in custody, but could not provide any details about his injuries. A police official told the Associated Press that the suspect had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off.

The explosion occurred at approximately 7:25 am. The Port Authority building was evacuated and several subway lines were bypassing the neighboring Times Square and Port Authority subway stations.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that President Trump had been briefed on the situation.

Fortune will update this story as more information becomes available.

