New York Port Authority Explosion: What We Know

One male suspect has been taken into custody after an explosion earlier Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

As of 8:35 am local time the NYPD reported there were no injuries to anyone but the suspect. A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to Fortune that one male suspect was in custody, but could not provide any details about his injuries. A police official told the Associated Press that the suspect had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off.

LIVE: @ABC News Special Report: Possible pipe bomb detonated in passageway below ground at Port Authority in NYC, police sources say. https://t.co/dseRb0fTTp pic.twitter.com/IW9vEnnufu — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2017

The explosion occurred at approximately 7:25 am. The Port Authority building was evacuated and several subway lines were bypassing the neighboring Times Square and Port Authority subway stations.

1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 train are bypassing 42 St. See https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb for full details. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 11, 2017

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that President Trump had been briefed on the situation.

.@POTUS has been briefed on the explosion in New York City — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 11, 2017

Fortune will update this story as more information becomes available.