Netflix is continuing its Hollywood awards season dominance among video streaming services.

A few months after cleaning up at the 2017 Emmy Awards, Netflix has topped its online rivals again by racking up a total of 12 Golden Globe nominations, which were announced Monday morning. Amazon and Hulu scored three total nods apiece.

Netflix’s historical drama The Crown, popular sci-fi series Stranger Things, and the romantic comedy of Master of None all earned two nominations each, placing them among the most-nominated TV series at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. The awards will be presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a televised event on NBC on Jan. 7, 2018.

Not only does Netflix have nine shots at a Golden Globe in the television categories—second only to HBO’s 12—but the massive streaming service also picked up three nominations in the film categories. The Netflix original feature film Mudbound, a historical drama set in the southern U.S. after World War II, received two nominations (one for Best Original Song, and Mary J. Blige is nominated as a supporting actress). Netflix also received a nomination in the foreign film category for director Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father, a historical thriller about the Khmer Rouge and genocide in Cambodia.

Earlier this year, Netflix won its first-ever Academy Award, for last year’s documentary short The White Helmets, but the company has yet to produce an Oscar-winning feature film. The Golden Globes are seen as one of many stepping stones to the Oscars during Hollywood’s drawn out awards season, so Monday’s film nominations could also help pave the way for Netflix to take home Oscar gold in 2018 at a time when it is spending an increasing amount of money on its original feature films in order to become less reliant on licensing movies.

Amazon, which won three Oscars less than 10 months ago, was shut out of the Golden Globes’ film categories, including a major snub of the comedy film The Big Sick, which has received its share of awards buzz since hitting theaters over the summer. Instead, Amazon received only three nominations for its original TV comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and I Love Dick. It was another disappointing showing for Amazon, which only won two Emmys in September and is reportedly retooling its movie and TV studios amid a disappointing run, despite the nominations for those two new shows. Amazon also failed to earn any nominations for onetime awards-season force Transparent, as the comedy series has experienced some recent turbulence after star Jeffrey Tambor was accused of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale again proved to be the streaming service’s best bet to take home any award season hardware, garnering all three of Hulu’s Golden Globe nominations. The company—which is jointly owned by Comcast, Walt Disney, Time Warner, and 21st Century Fox—won its first-ever Emmys in September, including taking home that night’s biggest prize: the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy, for The Handmaid’s Tale.