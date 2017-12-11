'I, Tonya' Makes Stunning Debut in New York and Los Angeles

Early sales numbers for the Margot Robbie film I, Tonya are in and it’s a triple lutz for the dark comedy about figure skater Tonya Harding.

The film, which screened at four theaters on its opening weekend—two in Hollywood in Los Angeles and two in Manhattan in New York City—debuted with $245,602 in box office sales, according to Variety. That’s $61,400 per theater, one of the strongest openings of the year.

The film centers on Harding’s involvement in the attack on rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway. Harding, played in the film by Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street), was banned for life from the sport.

In an early review of the movie, Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt called it “high-camp ’90s nostalgia.” “You won’t just find yourself rooting for this crazy kid,” she writes of Robbie as Harding. “You might even fall a little bit in love.”

The film, which was directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Steven Rogers, won’t expand to more theaters until January 2018. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September.