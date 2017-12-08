Union has become a heroic figure of late, a new memoirist who speaks candidly about her rape at gunpoint at age 19, race, and her complicated family life. But she has also turned a recently completed month-long book tour into a spontaneous safe space for other survivors to tell their tales. “Some of her readers, she said, have experienced the most horrific abuses imaginable,” reports The New York Times in this recent profile. So, when she says things like this: “I think the floodgates have opened for white women. I don’t think it’s a coincidence whose pain has been taken seriously,” people may be finally listening. But it’s worth mentioning that Union has been sounding the alarm for years. After last year’s presidential election, she got right to it in this outstanding interview with Rebecca Carroll. Her take: “aside from it not changing how [white] people feel about blackness, is also how we look at sexual assault.”