Birth Control Is Linked to Breast Cancer and Poland's PM Steps Down: Broadsheet for Dec. 8

• What I heard. On Wednesday, I asked you, dear readers, to share your thoughts on the post-Harvey Weinstein fallout. With so many men losing their power because of inappropriate or abusive behavior towards women, some of you are optimistic that things will get better. Others of you feel that the “me too” movement is going too far and will end up hurting women as much—if not more—as helping them. Finally, most of you just want to know: What do we do next? While there have been a number of stories published online that try to answer that question, you aren’t satisfied. I hear you.

Below, a sampling of what’s on Broadsheet readers’ minds:

This has been a time of enlightenment…

“I think the breaking of the Harvey Weinstein story has been a pivotal point in my career and life. It was not until the story broke and I started receiving the daily Broadsheet that I was able to pinpoint exactly what I disliked about the company I work for. While I have not experienced anything as severe as some of the #metoo women, I do experience gender bias and discrimination on a daily basis.” – Jennifer

…but no cause for celebration.

“I am concerned by the almost-gleeful attitude I’ve detected in some of the reporting. For example, I’ve sensed celebration over the all-women news teams that resulted after the firings of Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose. While the firings of Lauer, Rose and others represent much-deserved justice for the victims, this is in no way a victory for women as a whole. When either gender is under-represented in business, politics, media, etc., society suffers.” – Ann

We need a clearer path to recourse…

“So many of the issues being raised are the same as for harassment and abuse—in particular, not having anywhere to ‘go’ with the issue. Thanks to recent news, I am much more aware of having no path of recourse, as a woman.” – Kimberly

“Is there a resource that we can point to that serves up smart, credible, trustworthy information women need to know in a time of crisis? A simple, one-stop shop that is easy to understand and can help anyone get armed with the right information.” – Trine

…especially when there are so many shades of gray.

“Harassment and inappropriate behavior are very nuanced and can depend on so many different factors that they are hard to define and educate on in a straightforward fashion…I have slapped a number of hands off my knee (and ass) in my lifetime, but never felt abused by those acts. I did feel diminished at times, but at other times laughed…so there is clearly a line for each of us, and that can depend upon the situation and the offender.” – Latimer

Are we taking #MeToo too far…

“At first, I was very happy that these seriously bad deeds by men of power were, at last, being brought to light, with consequences for them. But now I am wondering if things are going too far, with women bringing up every time a man made a pass at them 40 years ago.” – Valerie

…and hurting our relationships with men?

“I’m concerned that the recent attention placed on calling men to the carpet could cause men to re-trench — especially the best-meaning men. Because conscientious men are so concerned about how their actions or comments might land in this environment, many must be nervous about how to interact with women.” – Romy