Term Sheet -- Thursday December 7

Good morning again from Guangzhou, China.

Another interesting day of speakers. First, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at Fortune’s Global Forum where he continued to emphasize that openness and free trade can combat the rising tide of protectionism.

“The backlash against globalization happens because many people feel left behind,” he said. “Closing our doors will only hurt our businesses and our citizens.”

Trudeau was in China on a four-day tour to kick off free trade negotiations between the two countries. He left the country today without securing any formal agreements with the Chinese government, but he characterized the talks as “positive and productive.”

Bottom line: Trudeau is trying to diversify Canada’s trade relationships amid tough NAFTA negotiations with the U.S. after President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from the pact.

GLOBAL M&A: My colleague Geoffrey Colvin led an eye-opening discussion this morning about companies hoping to take their domestic business international. Midea’s CEO Paul Fang was on the panel, and he said that the Chinese appliance manufacturer decided to take the M&A route in order to jumpstart the company’s global expansion. (You might remember when Midea acquired Kuka, a Germany-based robot maker, for about 3.7 billion euros in cash last year.)

The panelists discussed expansion challenges including cultural clashes, governance changes, and poor execution in a new market. Yousef Al-Benyan, the vice chairman and CEO of SABIC, said he always reminds colleagues to “think global, but act local.” In other words, the business needs to have a strong local strategy once acquiring a company in a foreign country. To do that, he established an executive exchange program where leaders from the company spend several years in another region to better understand the new market.

