Morgan Stanley Fires Ex-Congressman Ford After Misconduct Probe

Morgan Stanley fired former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. after conducting an investigation into harassment, making him the latest in a string of high-profile men to lose their jobs after accusations of mistreating women.

“He has been terminated for conduct inconsistent with our values and in violation of our policies,” Michele Davis, a spokeswoman for New York-based Morgan Stanley, said Thursday in a statement. She declined to comment further on the move, first reported by the Huffington Post.

A woman who dealt with Ford in a professional capacity, but who isn’t an employee of the bank, was interviewed by Morgan Stanley’s human resources department in the probe, according to the Huffington Post. The woman alleged that Ford harassed, intimidated and grabbed her in an incident several years ago, according to the news outlet, which didn’t identify the accuser.

Attempts to reach Ford by phone were unsuccessful.

Ford was hired by Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a senior client relationship manager. He had served in the House of Representatives from 1997 to 2007 as a Democrat representing Tennessee, according to the House website. He sat on the Budget and Financial Services committees before leaving politics and joining Merrill Lynch & Co., which was later acquired by Bank of America Corp.