Briefing

California Wildfires by the Numbers: The Latest Updates

Chris Morris
10:48 AM ET

With four wildfires burning out of control in Southern California, it's hard to keep track of where things stand. While social media is filled with terrifying images, it's still difficult to comprehend the extent of the devastation.

Firefighters are currently battling at least four blazes. The Thomas Fire in Ventura County, the Rye Fire near Santa Clara, the Creek Fire located north of downtown Los Angeles, and the Skirball Fire that is threatening dozens of Hollywood homes.

Here's a look at the current status of each, summarized using updates from the Los Angeles Fire Department, the city's Emergency Management Department, and Cal Fire. We will continue to update this post regularly.

The Big Picture

Acreage - 116,080 (181 square miles, larger than the size of San Jose, Calif.)

Evacuations - 213,000 people (roughly equivalent to the entire population of Birmingham, Ala.)

Winds - could hit 80 mph (equal to a Category 1 hurricane)

Homes and businesses threatened - 19,975

Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 196

Thomas Fire

Size - 96,000 acres

Containment - 5%

Homes and businesses threatened - 12,000

Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 150

(Last update: Dec. 7 at 6:10am PT)

Creek Fire

Size - 12,605 acres

Containment - 5%

Homes and businesses threatened - 2,500

Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 30 (per the Los Angeles Times)

(Last update: Dec. 7 at 6:00am PT)

Rye Fire

Size - 7,000 acres

Containment - 10%

Homes and businesses threatened - 5,460

Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 1

(Last update: Dec. 6 at 8:14pm PT)

Skirball Fire

Size - 475 acres

Containment - 5%

Homes and businesses threatened - unknown

Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 15

(Last update: Dec. 7 at 6:15am PT)

