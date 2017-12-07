With four wildfires burning out of control in Southern California, it's hard to keep track of where things stand. While social media is filled with terrifying images, it's still difficult to comprehend the extent of the devastation.
Firefighters are currently battling at least four blazes. The Thomas Fire in Ventura County, the Rye Fire near Santa Clara, the Creek Fire located north of downtown Los Angeles, and the Skirball Fire that is threatening dozens of Hollywood homes.
Here's a look at the current status of each, summarized using updates from the Los Angeles Fire Department, the city's Emergency Management Department, and Cal Fire. We will continue to update this post regularly.
The Big Picture
Acreage - 116,080 (181 square miles, larger than the size of San Jose, Calif.)
Evacuations - 213,000 people (roughly equivalent to the entire population of Birmingham, Ala.)
Winds - could hit 80 mph (equal to a Category 1 hurricane)
Homes and businesses threatened - 19,975
Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 196
Thomas Fire
Size - 96,000 acres
Containment - 5%
Homes and businesses threatened - 12,000
Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 150
(Last update: Dec. 7 at 6:10am PT)
Creek Fire
Size - 12,605 acres
Containment - 5%
Homes and businesses threatened - 2,500
Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 30 (per the Los Angeles Times)
(Last update: Dec. 7 at 6:00am PT)
Rye Fire
Size - 7,000 acres
Containment - 10%
Homes and businesses threatened - 5,460
Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 1
(Last update: Dec. 6 at 8:14pm PT)
Skirball Fire
Size - 475 acres
Containment - 5%
Homes and businesses threatened - unknown
Homes and businesses damaged or destroyed - 15
(Last update: Dec. 7 at 6:15am PT)