Al Franken, Valerie Jarrett, Gay Marriage in Australia: Broadsheet for Dec. 7

#METOO MOVEMENT • Al has something to say. Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (D) has scheduled an announcement on his future in the Senate for this morning. Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are calling for him to resign after a sixth woman came forward to say he had made an unwanted sexual advance towards her. Notably, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was the first to publicly call for his resignation.

New York Times • Women for Moore. Despite the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore—he’s been accused of making sexual advances towards teenage girls while he was in his thirties—four out of 10 women plan to vote for him in the special election next Tuesday. This Washington Post column digs into why. (Moore denies any wrongdoing.)

Washington Post • Can we say bye to the biotech bro? Five people who once worked at OrbiMed Advisors—one of biotech’s largest and most powerful hedge funds—are accusing Sam Isaly, one of the fund’s managing partners, of perpetuating a toxic culture of sexual harassment, saying he “wantonly demeaned and verbally abused female employees.” Isaly denies the allegations.

STAT MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Kirstjen M. Nielsen as the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Ann Marie Buerkle has been nominated by President Trump to head the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • Big news from Down Under. Early this morning, Australia’s Parliament voted by a landslide to legalize same-sex marriage, becoming the 26th country in the world to do so. Couples will be able to wed as early as next month. Interestingly, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott—whose government had promised to let the country decide the issue—abstained from voting.

Fortune • Rose goes on the offensive. Outdoor retailer Patagonia, led by CEO Rose Marcario, is suing President Trump after he announced that he would be rolling back protections on the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah. This means that two million acres of protected land will lose federal protection. Read Marcario’s reasoning for taking the president to court in her op-ed for our sister publication.

Time • A Val-uable addition. Valerie Jarrett, the former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, has joined her third corporate board. After becoming a director of asset manager Ariel Investments and ride-hailing app Lyft earlier this year, she has joined ed-tech company 2U, she tells Fortune exclusively. Her main criteria for picking which boards to join? Mission and culture—particularly a focus on diversity. Jarrett is the third woman and fourth person of color on 2U’s board.

Fortune • Mess over Marissa’s deal. Yahoo parent Oath and Mozilla are battling it out in court over a deal struck by former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. Back in 2014, Mayer brokered an agreement with Mozilla for Yahoo to be the default search engine on the browser. In mid-November, Mozilla announced it was switching back to Google as its search provider in major markets, a decision the company says has to do with Yahoo’s acquisition.

