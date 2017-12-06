Term Sheet -- Wednesday December 6

UNCENSORED

It was another full day here in Guangzhou where I’m covering Fortune’s Global Forum conference. In a star-studded lineup, business leaders from all over the world sat down with my colleagues to talk about investing, innovation, and global expansion.

Today, we had Alibaba’s Jack Ma, Apple’s Tim Cook, Tencent’s Pony Ma, and Ford’s Bill Ford. You can find the full coverage of those panels on Fortune.com.

The Tim Cook interview was one that stood out. While in China, he addressed some of the criticism coming his way from media outlets at home. Below is an excerpt from my story on his response to those who shook their heads at his keynote speech at China’s World Internet Conference.

“I never base my actions on how people will feel about it or whether I’d take any criticism,” Cook said, while speaking at the Fortune Global Forum Conference in Guangzhou, China, on Wednesday. “If I did, I’d never do anything.”

Cook gave the Sunday speech at the opening ceremony of a conference designed to promote China’s vision of the Internet—one that is more closed and censored, Bloomberg reports.

“The theme of this conference—developing a digital economy for openness and shared benefits—is a vision we at Apple share,” Cook said at the time. “We are proud to have worked alongside many of our partners in China to help build a community that will join a common future in cyberspace.”

The Apple CEO was criticized for appearing to endorse the Chinese government’s Internet policy, which tightly controls the flow of information in the communist nation. Speaking at the Fortune Global Forum, Cook said that what is missing from society is that there aren’t enough people willing to listen, understand, and participate. “

I’ll get criticized for going to any meeting,” he added. “I get criticized for going to meetings in the United States—and I don’t really care at the end of the day.”

So how did he react when the Chinese government decided to pull apps from the App Store? When companies choose to enter a new country and participate in the market, Cook said, they are subject to the laws and regulations of that country.

“From my American mindset, I believe strongly in freedoms. They are at the core of what being an American is, and I have no confusion on that,” he said. “But I also know that every country in the world decides their laws and regulations.”

Cook said he’s optimistic that some of the censored apps will soon return to the App Store, hinting that he’s likely having conversations with Chinese officials about this. In other words, everyone has an agenda. It’s naive to think Cook delivered a keynote speech to Chinese government officials at an Internet conference if it wasn’t beneficial to Apple in some capacity.

NO LONGER A COPYCAT: Neil Shen, the founding partner of Sequoia Capital China, had some advice for Silicon Valley entrepreneurs: Maybe you can learn a thing or two from China’s playbook. On Wednesday, he busted the long-standing myth that China’s tech founders are simply copycats of American technology. “Yes, a lot of U.S. companies still think China is about copycats, which is a totally, totally wrong perception,” he said. “I would suggest that U.S. companies should actually try to learn from China.” I thought about my own conversations with American founders following his interview. Many are proud to recount tales of how they were inspired by so-and-so company before they launched their own. So my question is: How fine is the line between taking inspiration from a company you admire and being labeled a copycat of their strategies and technologies? Read the full story here.