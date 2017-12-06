Danny Masterson, TheSkimm, Sexism at CES: Broadsheet for Dec. 6

Good morning, Broadsheet readers and happy hump day! Rep. John Conyers calls it quits, TheSkimm is exploring a sale, and there are a total of zero female keynote speakers at CES. Enjoy the day.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • What do we do about #MeToo? The New York Times published a story yesterday running through different women’s points of view about the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations. Here’s a sampling of what powerful women have said: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg suggested more formal corporate policies to protect both the victim and the accused. “We need to make sure the people accused believe there’s due process,” the Facebook COO told the Times. “There will be claims that aren’t true, and if people feel there’s going to be no process for vetting, that’s where the backlash against women comes.”

Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington : "Failing to make distinctions between real instances of harassment and satirical playacting trivializes the pain and anguish of so many women who are actually being harassed," she said. Huffington made headlines last month when images of a 2000 photo shoot featuring Al Franken (who recently apologized for groping women) emerged online. The photos showed Franken grabbing Huffington's bottom and breasts.

: “Failing to make distinctions between real instances of harassment and satirical playacting trivializes the pain and anguish of so many women who are actually being harassed,” she said. Huffington made headlines last month when images of a 2000 photo shoot featuring Al Franken (who recently apologized for groping women) emerged online. The photos showed Franken grabbing Huffington’s bottom and breasts. Women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred cautions against making allegations without thinking through the results. “In the court of public opinion, people can say whatever they want, and sometimes they don’t think and just hit the send button. And then they contact me and say, ‘What do I do?’” What do you think? Now that you’ve had some time to digest all that’s happened since the Harvey Weinstein story first broke, has your work life—or your frame of mind—been altered? If not, what changes would you like to see? Let me know: valentina.zarya@fortune.com.

#METOO MOVEMENT • Person(s) of the year. Time‘s Person of the Year this year, or rather, people, are “The Silence Breakers,” the women who came forward to say #MeToo. The wide-ranging cover story includes interviews with Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, and Megyn Kelly, among lesser-known activists. One of the many points that struck me: “We’re still at the bomb-throwing point of this revolution, a reactive stage at which nuance can go into hiding. But while anger can start a revolution, in its most raw and feral form it can’t negotiate the more delicate dance steps needed for true social change. Private conversations, which can’t be legislated or enforced, are essential.”

TIME • Conyers calls it quits. Michigan Rep. John Conyers announced yesterday that he is leaving Congress immediately. The news comes a few weeks after BuzzFeed News published documents that showed that he had settled a sexual harassment case with an employee who said she was fired after refusing his advances.

New York Times • Oliver’s with her. The Internet is buzzing over a confrontation between Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and actor Dustin Hoffman over accusations that the latter groped writer Anna Graham Hunter on a film set in 1985 when she was 17. “Do you believe this stuff that you’re reading?” Hoffman asked, to which Oliver responded, “I believe what she wrote, yes. Because there’s no point in her lying.”

BBC • Danny gets ditched. Netflix has fired Danny Masterson and written the actor off its series The Ranch amid multiple rape allegations. His last day of work on the comedy series was Monday.

Fortune MOVERS AND SHAKERS: The New York Times has promoted Monica Drake to assistant managing editor. Beth Ferreira has joined FirstMark as a managing director. Vimla Black Gupta, formerly SVP of global marketing at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, has been named CMO of Equinox Fitness Clubs.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • Trump’s trial. President Trump’s lawyer yesterday asked a New York state judge to dismiss a defamation case by Summer Zervos, a former Apprentice contestant who alleges Trump “ambushed” her without her consent, “kissing her on the mouth, touching her breast and pressing his genitals against her,” Bloomberg reports. Even if the judge declines to dismiss, the suit is likely to be appealed—which almost certainly guarantees that if the president were forced to testify, it wouldn’t be anytime soon.

Bloomberg • TheSkimm for sale? TheSkimm is exploring a possible sale after being contacted by an interested buyer, according to anonymous sources cited by TheWall Street Journal. Founded in 2012 by former NBC employees Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, the daily newsletter has so far raised more than $16 million from investors; it currently has 6 million subscribers, most of whom are young women.

Wall Street Journal • Consumer tech controversy. No women will be delivering keynotes at CES 2018 in early January. Karen Chupka, SVP for corporate business strategy at the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the confab, said: “We feel your pain. It bothers us, too. The tech industry and every industry must do better.” Women’s organization GenderAvender isn’t letting them off the hook. “We’re going to watch,” says its founder Gina Glantz. “I’ve got a couple of ideas. I want to watch, give them another week.”

Fast Company • Men are from Mars… A new survey from the Pew Research Center found that stereotypical beliefs about gender differences remain strong. Large majorities say men face a lot of pressure to support their family financially (76%) and to be successful in their job or career (68%), while smaller shares say women face similar pressure in these areas. At the same time, a majority of respondents say women face a lot of pressure to be an involved parent (77%) and to be physically attractive (71%).

