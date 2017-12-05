Quentin Tarantino is reportedly thinking about a new movie project that would allow the Pulp Fiction and Inglorious Basterds director to boldly go where J.J. Abrams (and others) have gone before.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Tarantino has “a great idea” for a new Star Trek movie that he’s already shared with Abrams, who successfully rebooted the iconic sci-fi series at Paramount Pictures with 2009’s Star Trek and has served as executive producer on three Star Trek films in total. While Abrams is currently tied up with plans to direct a new film in another iconic sci-fi movie franchise (2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX), Deadline reports that the director-producer is also planning to put together a group of writers to prepare a script treatment based on Tarantino’s ideas for a Star Trek movie.

Deadline noted that, if all goes as planned, Tarantino “might” direct the (at this point, completely hypothetical) Star Trek film, while Abrams would likely serve as a producer.

While any new Star Trek film would be produced by Viacom-owned Paramount, which owns the franchise’s movie rights, Tarantino’s most immediate new project is moving forward with Sony Pictures. After recently parting ways with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s movie studio, Tarantino is now working with Sony on a movie that will be based in Los Angeles in 1969, around the time of the murder spree from Charles Manson’s followers. That film is tentatively set to hit theaters in August 2019, so Star Trek fans might have to wait a few years for any new film from the franchise that involves Tarantino.

The most recent Star Trek movie to be released in theaters was last year’s Star Trek Beyond (directed by Justin Lin, with Abrams producing), which grossed $343 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.