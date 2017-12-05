13 Best Holiday Gifts for iPad and MacBook Owners

Apple products are at the top of many people’s wish lists for the holidays. But like with anything Apple-related, getting accessories to go with the devices is often a good idea.

For iPads, you’ll likely need a cover or case to protect it, while for MacBooks, you may need an external monitor, USB adapters so you can use more accessories with the computer, and chargers to store extra battery power.

With all the holiday discounts, now may be the time to buy accessories for Apple products. So we’ve compiled a roundup of some of the best iPad and MacBook accessories.

iPad

If you’re looking for an accessory that combines both typing and protection by safeguarding its screen from damage, the Apple Smart Keyboard is for you. It works with the iPad Pro (10.5- and 12.9-inch) models and starts at $159. Apple Leather Smart Cover: The Apple Leather Smart Cover is a nice-looking case for your iPad that covers its screen to prevent damage. It can double as a stand when you unfold it. The cover costs $69.

The Native Union Eclipse Charger is an all-in-one accessory that can charge an iPad, Mac, and iPhone at the same time. The $80 device plugs into a wall and has three wires that connect to Apple’s hardware. It’s a great way to keep the iPad charged throughout the day. Native Union SMART Hub Bridge Charger: The Native Union SMART Hub Bridge Charger is another multi-purpose accessory that lets you plug in a variety of devices, including iPads, to keep them charged. The device has three USB ports for charging, as well as one USB-C port for a variety of other devices, like Android smartphones. And at $55, it’s nicely affordable.

MacBook

If you don’t mind spending serious cash to get a high-end display to use with your MacBook, consider the LG UltraFine 5K Display. It provides outstanding visuals and has a nice, slim design, but it costs a whopping $1,300. Leather Sleeve for MacBook: Like the leather sleeve Apple sells for iPad owners, the company also sells a similar version for its thin MacBook. The sleeve is made from leather and is slim to make it easy to carry. But at $149, it’s costly.

The Belkin USB 3.0 Port Hub is a handy accessory for when you want to plug in more hardware than your MacBook may allow with its built-in ports. The accessory has four USB 3.0 ports and connects to the device via USB-C. It can accommodate everything from a monitor to an external hard drive. It costs $70. Apple USB Ethernet Adapter: As long as you don’t mind spending $29 for an adapter, the Apple USB Ethernet Adapter can be quite useful. The adapter plugs into a MacBook’s USB port and on the other end, has a port for an Ethernet connection. So, if you don’t have access to a Wi-Fi signal but still want to connect to the Internet, this is the adapter for you.

