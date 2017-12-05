If you’ve bought Kroger’s Comforts For Baby purified water with added fluoride, you’d better check the sell-by date. Because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just ordered a major recall.

The recall, announced Monday, affects gallon bottles with a sell-by date between 4/26/2018 and 10/10/2018. What’s the problem? A type of mold that could cause serious allergic reactions.

According to the FDA, the mold—Talaromyces penicillium—is not visible to the naked eye, so even though the bottles for the baby water are clear, that’s not going to help you see if they’re affected.

The allergic reactions to the mold or mold spores are generally hayfever-like, the agency said, with symptoms including sneezing, red eyes and skin rashes. Even those who aren’t allergic might get symptoms such as eye, skin and throat irritation.

However, people who are allergic to the mold and also asthmatic may suffer asthma attacks. And infants with HIV or other immune system deficiencies could become infected, leading to “serious health consequences,” the FDA warned.

Kroger (kr) disputed the severity of the problem, but nevertheless told staff in its stores to take the affected bottles off the shelves.

“While no health risk is associated with this product, out of an abundance of caution, we removed this product from sale several weeks ago,” a company spokesperson said. “Customers who see discoloration in the product are welcome to return it to our stores for a refund.”

The FDA told all consumers who purchased this water—not just those who see discoloration—to return it to the store for a refund.

Kroger store brands include Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market, and Ruler outlets.