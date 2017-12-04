Trump's Lawyer Claims He Wrote the President's 'Confession' Tweet. Other Lawyers Aren't Buying It

On Saturday, President Donald Trump appeared to tweet what some characterized as a self-incriminating admission of obstructing justice. Now one of his lawyers, John Dowd, has claimed that he, not the president, wrote the tweet—but a lot of people, including other lawyers, aren’t convinced.

The tweet in question followed Michael Flynn’s guilty plea on Friday for lying to the FBI over his contacts with the Russian government during the post-election transition period. The national security advisor resigned in February after the nature of a conversation with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak was exposed. Flynn had apparently told Vice-President Mike Pence that the conversation was just small talk, but the FBI established that it was “highly significant” as the two had discussed sanctions—something that would have been illegal, as Flynn was still a private citizen at the time.

With Flynn under investigation, Trump went on to fire FBI director James Comey a few months later. Comey subsequently testified to Congress that the firing followed an unsuccessful attempt by Trump to get Comey to drop the Flynn case.

Fast-forward to Saturday, and a tweet from the president’s account read: “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

The problem with that explanation is that it indicated Trump knew about Flynn’s lie to the FBI—a significant crime—in early 2017. As Comey said under oath that the president then tried to get him to drop the case, that episode therefore “feels a lot like obstruction,” in the words of Harvard Law School professor Alex Whiting.

On 2/14/17, after firing Flynn, Trump told Comey to let Flynn investigation go and Flynn did nothing wrong. https://t.co/XyTpaRyrEn. Today @realDonaldTrump tweets he fired Flynn because lied to FBI, crime Flynn pled guilty to. Feels lot like obstruction. https://t.co/mVYiY1SdYg — Alex Whiting (@alexgwhiting) December 2, 2017

This is a pretty substantial confession to essential knowledge elements of an obstruction of justice charge. https://t.co/UpQfilPVfJ — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 2, 2017

Somewhere, White House aides are screaming into pillows https://t.co/Znv6xclIIE — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 2, 2017

“I would just say this with the president: There’s an ongoing criminal investigation,” said Republican senator Lindsey Graham. “You tweet and comment regarding ongoing criminal investigations at your own peril.”

Enter Trump lawyer John Dowd, who explained to Reuters that he had drafted Trump’s tweet and “should have put the lying to the FBI in a separate line referencing his plea.”

“Instead, I put it together and made all you guys go crazy,” Dowd said. “A tweet is a shorthand…I’m sorry I misled people.” He also told Axios: “The tweet did not admit obstruction. That is an ignorant and arrogant assertion.”

Walter Shaub, who resigned as director of the Office of Government Ethics in July, tweeted that Dowd’s explanation “makes no sense.”

Dowd’s explanation to CNN makes no sense. He claims he wrote the tweet claiming Flynn was fired partly for lying to the FBI, but he also rejects the idea that POTUS knew Flynn had lied. Why would you write the tweet then, Dowd? Or did you?

(@NatashaBertrand makes a similar point) pic.twitter.com/3hfU1Nllls — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 3, 2017

Other lawyers also weren’t buying it.

So we are to believe that John Dowd, a former DOJ attorney, just tanked his career by drafting a tweet that admitted the President obstructed justice. Or that he is so incompetent that he didn’t realize what he was saying. Either option doesn’t make sense. — Brandi Jones (@brandijoneslaw) December 3, 2017

We’re supposed to believe John Dowd wrote pled instead of pleaded? https://t.co/q2FmO8AsQ0 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 2, 2017

Meanwhile, the president has been doubling down on his claim that Comey is lying about Trump having told him to drop the Flynn probe.

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump also claimed that the FBI’s reputation is “in tatters—worst in history,” which prompted strong pushback from the FBI Agents Association.

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017