Today's Google Doodle Celebrates 50 Years of Kids Coding

This week is Computer Science Education Week. In honor of the occasion, today’s Google Doodle celebrates when kids started to write code, an astounding 50 years ago.

The doodle is a mini-game that essentially allows you to “program” how a small block bunny moves on the page. The Verge notes it’s based on the Scratch programming language for kids. In the game, your goal is to simply get the bunny to collect Carrots on the page using different commands.

It’s a pretty easy game to play that gives you a little taste of programming while you do.

In addition to the pre-made game, Google is also offering the ability to create your own Google logo this week using Scratch. With it you can make the letters sing, dance, or run around the page.

You can see some of the coding work kids have already done with the Google logo on Google’s Education page.