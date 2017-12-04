Krispy Kreme Is Debuting Gingerbread Glazed Donuts That Will Be Available for Just One Day

Odds are you’ve abandoned all pretense of dieting this month, so why not double down on your doughnut consumption?

Krispy Kreme (kkd) is nudging people to the naughty eating list, debuting a special gingerbread glazed doughnut that the chain says will only be sold on Dec. 12, which just so happens to be National Gingerbread House Day. This is the first time the company has introduced the variety.

The tasty calorie bomb is made of a spiced gingerbread dough, with hints of cinnamon, and is topped with a gingerbread molasses glaze.

“Gingerbread is a classic holiday flavor, and now there’s a delicious new way to enjoy it with the classic qualities of our original glazed doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme.

If gingerbread’s not your thing, consider wearing your ugliest sweater to your local Krispy Kreme on Dec. 15 (otherwise known as National Ugly Sweater Day). The chain is offering buy one, get one free deals when you buy a dozen doughnuts of any variety.

This short promotion isn’t the first Krispy Kreme has done recently. In August, it unveiled a chocolate-glazed doughnut that was available the weekend before the Great American Solar Eclipse. And in October, it offered a one-day deal on pumpkin spice doughnuts.

Keep in mind that in the retail world, one day doesn’t always mean just one day. The craze over all things pumpkin spice led Krispy Kreme to bring that pumpkin spice offering back a few more times through October. There’s no indication at present, however, that Krispy Kreme plans to do that with the gingerbread glazed doughnut.