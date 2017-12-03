Where to Find Free Cookies on National Cookie Day

Monday, Dec. 4, is National Cookie Day. It’s one of a plethora of “holidays” that exist primarily so businesses can promote themselves, but in this case, the Holiday Industrial Complex is serving up a bunch of free cookies, so maybe we shouldn’t complain.

Here are six offers for free or steeply discounted deals from large chains – but your local baker might also have some good National Cookie Day deals. Be sure to have a look.

Whole Foods – 50% off Cookies

Whole Foods appears to be celebrating not just National Cookie Day, but its lower-priced approach under new owner Amazon. Everything at the Whole Foods cookie bar (that is, products of its in-store bakeries) is 50% off until the end of the day on Monday. It might not be quite as enticing at first glance as the free single cookie being offered at most other stores, but if you plan on stocking up at all, this is the best deal out there.

Cinnabon – Free Innovation (and also, Milk)

Whole Foods may have the best cookie deal, but Cinnabon is leveraging National Cookie Day to do something just as exciting – introducing a new product. The Cookie BonBite wraps a cinnamon roll in a chocolate cookie shell, which sounds simultaneously irresistible and disastrous. It’s available only for a limited time, and will come with a free bottle of milk for the Monday holiday.

Mrs. Fields – Free Cookie

The first 400 visitors to every Mrs. Fields shop on Monday will get a free chocolate chip cookie. Find a store here. Mrs. Fields will also reportedly have a pretty great online deal for National Cookie Day, offering 40% off a selection of items.

The dual promotions are appropriate, since Monday will be a kind of double celebration for Mrs. Fields. According to the San Jose Mercury News, Mrs. Fields was actually founded on December 4th, exactly 40 years ago, in Palo Alto. Like many Silicon Valley companies, Mrs. Fields had a splashy IPO — but it was way back in 1986, on the London stock market, and it didn’t go very well.

Toll House Cafe – Free Cookie

Nestle’s nationwide chain of cafes is inspired by the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Mass., where a chef named Ruth Wakefield invented the chocolate chip cookie nearly 80 years ago – apparently by happy accident.

Toll House will offer a free regular cookie, one per visitor, on National Cookie Day. This offer seems to be getting a bit less traction than others, and there’s no explicit cap on how many cookies will be given away, so it seems like a good bet. Here’s the store locator.

Great American Cookies – Free Cookie and . . . something else?

This chain of bakeries has more than 300 stores, but they’re concentrated mostly in the Eastern half of the United States (store locator here). They’ll give you a free chocolate chip cookie on National Cookie Day with no purchase necessary, and they’re teasing “a little something extra for a future sweet treat” — so, probably a coupon.

Insomnia Cookies – Free Cookie

This northeastern chain delivers warm cookies as promptly as pizza, but its National Cookie Day promotion is in-store only. They’re offering a free cookie with any purchase. Find stores here.