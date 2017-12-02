Donald Trump: 'Absolutely No Collusion' Between Campaign and Russia
President Donald Trump and former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn
Jim Lo Scalzo—Pool and Carlos Barria—Reuters
By Reuters
9:54 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first comment on a guilty plea by his first national security adviser Michael Flynn to lying to the FBI, said on Saturday there was “absolutely no collusion” between his campaign and Russia.

Trump made his comment to reporters as he departed the White House.

Flynn, as part of his plea on Friday, agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE